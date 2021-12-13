One winner and one loser from Blackpool’s squad so far this season

After achieving promotion to the Championship earlier this year, it was always going to be intriguing to see how Blackpool would fare in this particular division this season.

The Tangerines have experienced a mixed start to life in the second-tier as their progress has been hindered by a lack of consistency in recent months.

Currently 17th in the league standings, Blackpool will be hoping to get back to winning ways next weekend when they host Peterborough United at Bloomfield Road following their recent defeat to Derby County.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, we have decided to take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser from the club’s squad so far this season…

WINNER

Marvin Ekpiteta

Having helped Blackpool achieve play-off glory during his debut season with the club, Marvin Ekpiteta has since gone from strength to strength in the current campaign.

A regular member of the Tangerines’ side, the defender has featured on 19 occasions in the Championship.

Ekpiteta has managed to illustrate that he possesses the talent needed to compete at this level by recording a club-high average WhoScored match rating of 6.92 in this division.

The 25-year-old has also won 4.1 aerial duels per game and has made 4.8 clearances per match.

Providing that he is able to maintain his consistency over the course of the coming months, Ekpiteta could make further strides in terms of his development under the guidance of Critchley.

LOSER

CJ Hamilton

After providing eight direct goal contributions in 23 appearances in the third-tier last season, CJ Hamilton would have been hoping to deliver the goods for Blackpool during the current campaign.

However, the winger has ultimately failed to provide any creativity in the Championship as he has yet to score or register an assist at this level.

In the five league appearances that he has made for Blackpool this season, Hamilton has averaged an incredibly underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 5.93.

Currently behind the likes of Keshi Anderson and Owen Dale in the pecking order at Blackpool, Hamilton may need to move on to pastures new in the not too distant future if he is unable to make any inroads on the club’s starting eleven.