One winner and one loser from Barnsley’s squad so far this season

The 2021-22 season so far has proven to be a tough one for Barnsley, who are on their second permanent head coach of the season following Poya Asbaghi’s appointment last month.

There were amazing highs in the previous campaign as an incredible run of form followed Valerien Ismael’s October 2020 arrival – a run of form that saw the Yorkshire side end up in the Championship play-offs.

Swansea City proved to be a step too far in the semi-finals and there was upheaval over the summer with Ismael and club captain Alex Mowatt heading to West Brom, leaving former Austria international Markus Schopp to take over.

Just one win in his first 15 Championship matches in charge though spelt disaster for Barnsley, which forced the hierarchy into a change and Asbaghi is yet to taste victory in four attempts.

With a playing squad much similar to what was at Oakwell last season, let’s look at one winner and one loser in the current set of players.

WINNER: Brad Collins

Not many Barnsley players can claim to have stood out from the pack this season, but Collins deserves as much credit as anyone for keeping some of the scorelines respectable.

The Tykes defence was very solid last season and whilst an injury to Mads Andersen hasn’t helped in terms of a consistent team selection, it beggars belief as to why Barnsley have been so sloppy defensively.

Thankfully though on a few occasions Collins has been the saviour – most notably against Stoke City where he saved a penalty and made five saves in a man of the match performance.

The ex-Chelsea man averages 3.74 saves with reflexes per game (via Wyscout) whilst averaging just over five shots a game at his goal, which is a very good success rate for the 24-year-old and if he wasn’t in-between the sticks some of the defeats could have been a lot heavier.

LOSER: Cauley Woodrow

As of this moment if you work out the averages, Woodrow is on track to NOT hit double figures in terms of league goals for Barnsley for the first time in his career at the club.

He’s still their top scorer for the campaign but his performances have generally been sub-par and criticism of the fans for being ‘fickle’ in recent weeks has not helped his case.

There’s no doubt that Woodrow cares and he really thrived under Valerien Ismael, but there seemed to be a lot of pressure on his shoulders under Schopp – and especially since he took over the captain’s armband.

Maybe under Asbaghi the shackles could come off slightly but Woodrow has a long way to go to prove fans wrong this season.