One winner and one loser for Derby County if West Brom agreement is reached

Derby County remain locked in talks with West Brom over the transfer of striker Charlie Austin, according to a report from Sky Sports.

The report claims that Austin, who has less than 12 months remaining on his Baggies contract, would be willing to drop back down to the Championship, even though he played a crucial role in West Brom’s promotion back to the topflight last season.

Austin scored 11 times in 34 league appearances – ending as top goalscorer at The Hawthorns – but the former QPR frontman might have to move elsewhere to ensure he plays regular football in the coming months.

The 31-year-old hasn’t featured in the Premier League this term – with both of his appearances coming in the Carabao Cup against Harrogate Town and Brentford.

We’ve had a look at ONE winner and ONE loser if Derby do secure the services of Austin.

Winner: Wayne Rooney

All of Derby’s attacking players would no doubt relish playing with someone of Austin’s ability.

But given Rooney’s passing ability, combined with Austin’s movement and goal-scoring record, these two could prove to be a match made in heaven.

Remarkably, Austin and Rooney have linked up previously when the former was called up by England in 2015 for a friendly against Republic of Ireland, although he was an unused substitute in Dublin.

Can you name these 10 ex-Derby County midfielders? Have a go now!

1 of 10 Which former Derby County midfielder is this? Jacob Butterfield Simo Valakari Tom Naylor John Eustace

Loser: Jack Marriott

Marriott has hardly made an inspiring start to the season himself, finding the net just once in six Rams appearances, so it’s no wonder Philip Cocu is looking to sign reinforcements.

If Austin does come in, Marriott’s opportunities are certainly going to decrease. His record in the Championship over the past decade speaks for itself and Cocu isn’t going to bring in Austin as a bit-part player – meaning Marriott would be the one sacrificed.