One winner and one loser following West Brom’s 2-2 draw with AFC Bournemouth

West Brom kicked off the new Championship season with an entertaining 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on Friday night.

It was always going to be a tough game for Albion as they went to their fellow promotion hopefuls but they performed well, with goals from Dara O’Shea and Callum Robinson ensuring they left with a point that they very much deserved.

Whilst it was only one game, it gave fans a chance to see the work that new boss Valerien Ismael has been doing with the players on the training ground and it’s fair to say that they would’ve been impressed.

Here we pick ONE winner and ONE loser following the Baggies opening day draw…

Winner: Valerien Ismael

Everyone knew that the Frenchman had specific demands from his team. He wants them to relentlessly press, win the ball back high up the pitch and get the ball into the box quickly.

Therefore, with the pressing aspect especially, there was always going to be patience to give Ismael time to get his ideas across.

However, any concerns that the players wouldn’t be on board with what the boss wants were dismissed with that performance. They did exactly what he called for and whilst they didn’t get the win, which makes him the big winner as the group are listening to what he’s saying.

Loser: Cedric Kipre

This is slightly harsh as the defender was by no means really poor but he was only in the team because of an injury to Matt Clarke and he didn’t do enough to suggest he warrants a place in the XI when Clarke returns.

The Cherries got down his flank a bit too easily on occasions, one of which lead to the opening goal.