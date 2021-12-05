One winner and one loser following Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Oxford United

It was a frustrating afternoon for Sunderland on Saturday afternoon, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Oxford United at The Stadium of Light.

With the majority of League One’s other promotion hopefuls in FA Cup action over the weekend, this was an opportunity for the Black Cats to move level on points with league leaders Rotherham.

But despite taking an early lead through Leon Dajaku, Lee Johnson’s side were unable to take full advantage of that opportunity, with Matt Taylor’s equaliser for Oxford ten minutes before half time meaning both side were forced to settle for a point apiece.

So what impact could Saturday’s game have on individual members of Sunderland’s squad?

Here, we’ve taken a look at one winner and one loser from that draw with Oxford, amongst the Black Cats’ playing squad.

Winner: Alex Pritchard

It was something of a slow start to life at the Stadium of Light for Alex Pritchard following his summer move from Huddersfield, with the attacking midfielder struggling for form and fitness.

However, Pritchard is now starting to enjoy another run in the starting lineup for the Black Cats, something that did seem to pay off for Johnson’s side on Saturday.

The 28-year-old was outstanding in creating chances for Sunderland against Oxford, including supplying the assist for Dajaku’s opener, and if he can continue to make that sort of impact, this could turn into a rather enjoyable season for Pritchard, after some frustration in recent years.

Loser: Lynden Gooch

One Sunderland player who is likely to want to forget Saturday’s draw with Oxford sooner rather than later, is Lynden Gooch.

Having been employed as both a left-back and a wing-back during the match, it was Gooch who gifted possession to Oxford in the lead-up to their equaliser.

Up the other end, the American also struggled to pose much of a threat in terms of creating chances for the Black Cats, as they went in search of more goals to help their cause.

Having come in for some scrutiny recently before this game, you wonder if Gooch’s position in this side could soon come in for questioning.