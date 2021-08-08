One winner and one loser following Sheffield Wednesday’s draw with Charlton Athletic

Sheffield Wednesday marked their return to Sky Bet League One football yesterday as they were held to a 0-0 draw away at Charlton Athletic.

In a game that promised much with two of the bookies’ favourites for promotion going head to head in South London, there was little in the way of goal mouth action for either side to shout about.

Charlton certainly had the better chances that did fall their way however, with both Conor Washington and Albie Morgan going close, but alas it was to no avail.

Wednesday captain Barry Bannan then almost won the game for his side as he danced past two opposing players before skewing a shot just wide of the Charlton goal.

Here, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser following Sheffield Wednesday’s draw in the capital…

Winner – Barry Bannan

The Wednesday skipper once again put in another inspiring performance in the middle of the park for his side and continues to lead by example.

He has been linked heavily with a move away but it appears that his mind if firmly fixed on helping the Owls to get back to the Championship this season.

Bannan came so close to marking his strong performance with a goal and will feel hard done by that he and his teammates were not rewarded for their efforts.

No one can doubt the influence that the Scot has on proceedings and the club will be hoping that they can hold onto him for the rest of the transfer window as speculation persists over his future.

Loser – Callum Paterson

The towering frontman is the obvious loser of yesterday’s draw after being replaced early on after suffering a head injury which required lengthy treatment.

Paterson was stretchered off the pitch in the 16th minute and will be hoping that he can get back to playing as soon as possible.

It is a big season for the experienced front man and this is a set back that he could probably have done without.

Once he gets back to full fitness, the former Cardiff City man will undoubtedly be seeking to hit the goal trail for his side.