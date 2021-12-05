One winner and one loser following Sheffield United’s 3-2 win at Cardiff City

Paul Heckingbottom made it two wins from two as Sheffield United boss as his side came from behind to beat Cardiff City away from home yesterday.

A Mark Harris side had given the hosts the lead but the game changed when Sean Morrison was rightly sent off shortly after the break. The Blades would take advantage of the extra man, with Morgan Gibbs-White inspiring a terrific second half display.

The on-loan Wolves man would score with a brilliant effort to get the Yorkshire side level, and he then registered two assists, for Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick as Sheffield United went 3-1 up.

A late Mark McGuiness goal would mean for a nervy ending but Heckingbottom’s side got the points and here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser from the Blades perspective…

Winner: Morgan Gibbs-White

There’s no doubting that the attacking midfielder was the best player on the pitch and it was another game that would’ve added to his growing reputation.

This loan move has worked out very well for the player, and the Blades, as he has quickly become a massive player for his new side.

The only worry for Sheffield United is that his performances may prompt Wolves to recall him in the New Year.

Loser: Lys Mousset

This is slightly harsh but the three attacking players scored yesterday, so the Frenchman, who didn’t get on the pitch, is going to have to be patient in his bid for minutes.

Oli McBurnie was brought on ahead of Mousset, whilst Rhian Brewster scored last week before he suffered a hamstring injury.

So, competition for places is fierce and with those ahead of Mousset delivering right now, he might not get in.