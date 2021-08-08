Sheffield United got off to a frustrating start to the Championship season falling to a 1-0 defeat at home against a well-drilled Birmingham City side.

Slavisa Jokanovic mixed things up for the Blades and started with a 4-3-3 system, which very much signalled the end of the Chris Wilder era where wing-backs and overlapping centre-backs were the order of the day.

However, Sheffield United struggled to properly adapt to that shape and to create any major clear-cut chances against a Birmingham side who had been set up perfectly to both frustrate and cause issues on the counter-attack by Lee Bowyer.

As a result, the Blades ultimately fell to an underwhelming defeat at Bramall Lane and will need to do a lot of work both in the transfer window and on the training ground to fulfil the ambitions that they should have to challenge for promotion this season.

It is not a defeat that they can not recover from and there have been countless examples of teams fancied for promotion at the start of the campaign losing their first match and then going on to still be a force in the division.

However, the worry will be that the losing mentality from last term is going to be hard to shift.

So with Sheffield United having suffered a loss in their opening game against Birmingham, we pick out ONE winner and ONE loser from the encounter…

Winner: Sander Berge

Much has been speculated about the potential long-term future of Sander Berge this summer and the midfielder continues to be linked with a potential move to Arsenal.

That means a move might very well still happen before the transfer window closes with the Blades valuing him at around £35 million.

However, against Birmingham, Berge was picked from the start by Jokanovic and he was one of few players that showed urgency at times for the Blades and looked like he might be able to provide some form of spark for them when bursting forward from midfield.

In the first half, Berge could maybe have done more to impose himself on the game, but during the second 45 minutes he did get on the ball and mix up his game by being more direct with his runs out of possession.

The 23-year-old managed to make four key passes, completed two dribbles and also won nine duels as he attempted to drag his side back into the contest.

On another day Berge might have even won a penalty when his driving run into the penalty area saw him go down under the challenge of Tahith Chong.

Whilst most of the side struggled to gel in Jokanovic’s new system, Berge looked like he could be free to cause problems in the final third in this shape. If he remains with Sheffield United he looks like a player that will stand out at this level.

Loser: Jokanovic

In truth, almost all of the players that started the game against Birmingham could have been included as the loser here.

However, Jokanovic will have endured a very challenging evening on the touchline and he was very much tactically outmanoeuvred by Bowyer in the opposing dugout.

As alluded to the brave call to switch up the system that has served Sheffield United so well for so many years, last season apart, backfired and it perhaps highlighted the lack of time that Jokanovic has had to work on it in pre-season with the Blades having endured a disruptive off-season.

The major issue that became obvious the more the game wore on was that Sheffield United’s squad lacks the natural wide players needed to deploy a 4-3-3 system.

Lys Mousset, Ollie Burke and David McGoldrick did not really offer enough as an attacking trio and Birmingham found it easier as the game progressed to keep them quiet.

Even when Jokanovic looked to his bench to change things it did not really work out for the Blades. It perhaps means that he is going to have to go back to the drawing board and maybe even consider going back towards a system with wing-backs, unless Sheffield United can bring in some natural wingers over the coming weeks.

It is very much early days for Jokanovic and Sheffield United, and his Fulham side from the 2017/18 season took time to get into their stride before becoming one of the best teams in the division.

This performance and result though will have to be a wake-up call that maybe more signings or a refreshed approach is needed to get more out of the squad he has to work with.