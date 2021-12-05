One winner and one loser following Middlesbrough’s 1-0 win vs Swansea City

Middlesbrough made it back-to-back victories under Chris Wilder as they beat Swansea City 1-0 at the Riverside yesterday.

The new boss has quickly made his mark on the Boro side, and he has now picked up seven points from his first four games, which has seen the side move into the top half as a result.

It wasn’t easy against the Swans, with the visitors controlling possession for large parts, but an Isaiah Jones effort was enough to seal the points. Wilder will also be pleased with the determination and fight his side showed to preserve their clean sheet.

Here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser from Boro’s perspective following the game…

Have each of these 24 ex-Middlesbrough academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Chris Brunt Yes No

Winner: Isaiah Jones

Everyone in the Boro squad is looking to impress the new boss, and Jones has obviously done that as he has started every game under Wilder.

Nevertheless, with the former Sheffield United chief having different options to replace Jones, the 22-year-old needs to keep delivering and he did just that by getting the only goal.

For someone who has worked his way up from non-league to the Championship, scoring his first goal at this level will have made yesterday a day he will remember forever.

Loser: Joe Lumley

The former QPR stopper was signed to be the number one but he lost his place under Neil Warnock and Luke Daniels has been the number one since Wilder came in.

And, with the stopper keeping a clean sheet against the Swans, you can’t imagine that he will be losing his place any time soon.

So, Lumley will have to be patient as he waits for opportunities to come his way.