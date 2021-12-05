One winner and one loser following Coventry’s 2-1 defeat v West Brom

Coventry’s winless run has now extended to four games following their 2-1 defeat to West Brom on Saturday.

West Brom were one of the teams most out of form in the league coming into this game having been winless in four themselves but showed their quality as Coventry struggled to break through the Albion thirds.

Despite a spirited second half display and pulling a goal back through Kyle McFadzean, Coventry could not find a way through Albion’s impressive defence.

Let’s look at one winner and one loser coming out of the defeat at the CBS Arena yesterday for Coventry City.

Loser – Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres was in hot form earlier this season and was proving to be one of the most feared strikers in the league.

Fast forward to now and you get the feeling he’s low on confidence. This comes at a surprise given that his form brought him into the senior setup with Sweden, but he’s been unable to replicate that early season form.

In the first 11 games of the season, Gyokeres hit nine goals and in the ten games since, he hasn’t found the net.

His performance was busy but it felt like he was trying too hard to find a goal.

There were occasions where he would dribble with the ball and instead of interchanging passes with a teammate to build an attack, he would snatch at a chance to shoot and ultimately lose momentum for his side.

He’s without doubt a quality player and hugely important but Mark Robins may think about resting him for next weekends game against Huddersfield Town.

Winner – Tyler Walker

Viktor Gyokeres’ poor form may open the door for Tyler Walker who has struggled for starts this season.

He has proved to be a handy player for Coventry City since his transfer from Forest but has been unable to get ahead of Matty Godden and Gyokeres in the pecking order.

Walker has scored in his only two starts this season against Blackburn and Preston and will be chomping at the bit to start the next game against Huddersfield, should Robins decide if a change up front is necessary.