One winner and one loser following Charlton Athletic’s 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday

Charlton Athletic shared the spoils with Sheffield Wednesday in their first match of the new League One season at The Valley on Saturday evening.

The Addicks finished seventh in the third-tier standings last term, and will be eager to win a timely promotion back into the Championship this term, whilst under the watchful eye of Nigel Adkins.

Whilst Sheffield Wednesday will fancy their chances of returning to the second-tier at the first time of asking, under the management of Darren Moore.

Barry Bannan came close to opening the scoring for the visitors in this one, as his strong run from midfield saw him open up a chance, but the experienced Scotsman could only fire wide.

The stalemate means that the Addicks are currently sat 17th in the League One table, and they’ll be keen to pick up their first win of the season when they return to league action against Oxford United next weekend.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Charlton Athletic, after their goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Winner: Akin Famewo

Famewo was the best performer on the pitch according to Whoscored, with a match rating of 8.2, which certainly makes for impressive reading.

The defender made a positive impact in his loan spell last term for Charlton Athletic, and he’s picked up where he left off in this year’s campaign.

Famewo was successful in three out of the four tackles he attempted on Saturday evening, as well as being successful in 22 of the 40 passes he made against Darren Moore’s side.

More importantly though, both Famewo and his centre-back partner Ryan Inniss kept a clean sheet against a Sheffield Wednesday team that are likely to be challenging for promotion into the Championship this term.

There are plenty of positives to take from his performance against the Owls, and Charlton’s supporters will be hoping to see more of the same from the Norwich City loanee moving forwards.

Loser: Conor Washington

It might seem slightly harsh to label Washington as the ‘loser’ from their opening day clash with Sheffield Wednesday, but the Northern Irishman didn’t have the best game in front of goal for Nigel Adkins’ side.

The forward only had one shot in the match, and was dispossessed on three occasions on the night. He was accurate in six of the passes he attempted, which doesn’t make for the best of reading when he only attempted 12 passes in total.

With no dribbles, and no aerial duels won either, Washington will be keen to get back to his best when Charlton return to league action next weekend. (Statistic sourced from Whoscored)

He had a Whoscored rating of just 6.1, which was the lowest from Charlton’s starting XI, and it wasn’t a surprise to see him withdrawn by Adkins after 89 minutes, as Charles Clayden replaced him for his senior debut for the Addicks.