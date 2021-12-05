One winner and one loser following Blackburn’s 1-0 win over Preston

Blackburn Rovers enjoyed an extremely positive afternoon on Saturday, as they strengthened their position in the Championship play-off places with a derby day win over Preston North End.

In a game played in some difficult conditions, with strong winds and heavy rain a feature throughout the game, Ben Brereton-Diaz’s header from a Reda Khadra cross early in the first half was enough to secure all three points for Rovers.

That result means that Tony Mowbray’s side have now won four of their last five games, a run that has seen them lay down a marker in the race for a top six spot.

But just what impact could that win over their local rivals have on some individuals within Rovers’ squad?

Here, we’ve taken a look at one winner and one loser amongst Blackburn’s group of players from that victory at home to Preston.

Can you get 30/30 on this quiz of some of Blackburn's best strikers from the last five years?

1 of 30 Which club did Blackburn sign Ben Brereton from? Nottingham Forest QPR Reading Stoke

Winner: Darragh Lenihan

One player who certainly stood out for Blackburn in Saturday’s win, was club captain Darragh Lenihan.

Despite picking up an early yellow card for a late challenge on Preston captain Alan Browne, the Rovers skipper was the epitomy of composure and dominance at the back.

Lenihan won plenty in the air, reading Preston’s long balls forward in challenging conditions, marshalling his backline brilliantly to help ride out plenty of North End pressure.

It was a performance that rightly won him the sponsors’ man of the match, and further emphasised to Blackburn the importance of securing a new contract for the 27-year-old, with his current contract expiring this summer.

Loser: Daniel Ayala

With every player to feature for Blackburn on Saturday contributing in one way or another, it is hard to really criticise any of those out on that Ewood Park pitch in that derby.

As a result, one Rovers player who could be set to lose out as a consequence of that win, is Daniel Ayala, with the Spaniard once again missing out with an ankle for the second game in a row.

In his absence, Blackburn’s central defensive of Lenihan, Scott Wharton and Jan Paul van Hecke were excellent in helping their side to claim a second consecutive clean sheet.

It feels therefore, that with Rovers’ defence now starting to look increasingly solid, it could be hard for Ayala to force his way back into the side when he returns to fitness, despite the fact he has been outstanding when on the pitch this season.