One winner and one loser following Birmingham City’s 1-0 victory over Sheffield United

They were handed perhaps one of the toughest tasks to start the 2021-22 Championship season, but Birmingham City passed it with flying colours.

The Blues had to travel to Bramall Lane to face on paper what looked to be a very strong and attacking-looking Sheffield United side, now managed by Slavisa Jokanovic.

It was the visitors who left Yorkshire with all three points though, with Maxime Colin heading in the only goal of the match on 19 minutes after flying down the pitch from right-wing-back.

Let’s take a look at one winner and one loser from the Birmingham squad yesterday after they kicked off their campaign with a huge win on the road.

WINNER: Matija Sarkic

With Birmingham’s regular starting goalkeeper Neil Etheridge still recovering from COVID-19, Lee Bowyer was desperate to get a stopper in before the season started and he managed to do just that by loaning in Sarkic from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

You could say that it hasn’t been a great pre-season for the Montenegro international though, with fans critical of him after a friendly drubbing by West Brom.

Coming in for his first competitive game for Birmingham though, Sarkic was much more commanding than he had been in pre-season and despite there being at least one ropey moment, it instilled a bit more confidence in Blues supporters that he was able to take home a clean sheet.

LOSER: Dion Sanderson

There were a whole host of clubs trying to sign Dion Sanderson from Wolves this summer, but it was Birmingham who won the race and fans have been excited to see him in their line-up.

His debut didn’t come yesterday though as he’s still not fully fit after suffering an injury at the back end of the previous season after being on loan at Sunderland – and judging by what we saw on the pitch yesterday he may struggle to get into the starting line-up.

Bowyer set Birmingham up in a 3-5-2 with Harlee Dean, Marc Roberts and Kristian Pedersen in defence and the trio were very solid as a unit and most importantly kept a clean sheet.

You’d still expect Sanderson to figure in Bowyer’s plans when he’s fit but if the defence is just as solid going forward as it was at Bramall Lane then it’s going to be tough for the 21-year-old to get regular minutes.