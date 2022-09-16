One winner and one loser at West Brom if they seal transfer agreement for 20-cap former international

West Bromwich Albion are one of several sides weighing up a move for former Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph, according to an exclusive report from Football League World.

The 32-year-old was released on the expiration of his contract at Everton in the summer and is yet to be snapped up by another side – but Albion’s league rivals Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Sunderland and Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers are all believed to be considering a move for him.

Steve Bruce’s side had planned to bring in Josh Onomah and Steven Alzate from Fulham and Brighton and Hove Albion on deadline day – but paperwork for both wasn’t completed in time and that prevented either from making the move to The Hawthorns.

9 quiz questions about West Brom’s stadium – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 In what year did The Hawthorns become West Brom's permanent home ground? 1900 1930 1960 1990

They have moved to strengthen their central midfielder since then with the signing of Tom Rogic, with the ex-Celtic man’s arrival being nothing short of essential following Alex Mowatt’s loan move to Middlesbrough.

However, they may also look to complete a deal for former England international Delph, with the 32-year-old potentially able to add more experience to the West Midlands side’s midfield.

But not everyone will be a winner from this potential deal and with this in mind, we have selected one winner and one loser at Albion if he does sign on the dotted line.

Zac Ashworth

This is a left-field choice but for the sake of Ashworth’s long-term future, this could be an excellent deal for the youngster.

Delph’s ability to operate at left-back and Erik Pieters’ arrival to compete with Conor Townsend could free up Ashworth to move to another EFL side on loan, potentially providing him with more game time at a senior level.

Unless he gets those minutes under his belt, you fear his career may stall and that’s the last thing Albion will want considering how promising he is, giving a decent account of himself for the first team.

Considering the lack of depth they have in other areas at this point, Bruce or a potential successor may be reluctant to let him go at this point but the addition of Delph could change that.

Ideally for the 20-year-old, he would be a regular starter in the second tier but that opportunity may not come anytime soon and you just have to look at Caleb Taylor’s performances at Cheltenham Town to realise how much he could benefit from a temporary spell away from The Hawthorns.

Jayson Molumby

Whether Molumby is a loser or not will depend on whether Delph wants as many minutes on the pitch as possible or whether he’s happy to be a bit-part player.

Considering he would be dropping down a level though, it would be difficult to see him sitting on the bench all the time and this could potentially limit the Irishman’s minutes on the pitch with Tom Rogic also available as another option in the middle of the park.

At 23, Molumby needs to be playing as much first-team football as possible and considering he dropped down from Brighton to ply his trade in the Midlands, he will be expecting to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Another midfielder coming in may limit his playing time though.