One winner and one loser at West Brom if they manage to strike Aston Villa agreement

West Bromwich Albion will be determined to push forward as a club later this year following an underwhelming 2021/22 campaign in the Championship.

As a result of their lack of consistency at this level, the Baggies were forced to settle for a 10th place finish in the league standings.

Having already bolstered their squad by signing John Swift on a free transfer, West Brom have now been linked with a move for Cameron Archer.

According to the Express & Star, the Baggies are believed to be interested in signing the forward on loan from Aston Villa.

Providing that West Brom can convince Villa to sanction a temporary move for Archer to The Hawthorns, the forward’s arrival will have a knock-on effect on some of the club’s other players.

Here, we have decided to take a look at one winner and one loser at West Brom if they manage to sign Archer this summer…

Winner: Daryl Dike

When you consider that Steve Bruce is believed to be keen on a move for Archer due to the fact that he could partner Daryl Dike in a two-striker formation next season, there is a chance that this particular duo could end up building a rapport.

After sealing a switch to the Baggies earlier this year, Dike would have been hoping to feature regularly for the club in the second half of the campaign.

However, the forward only featured on two occasions in the Championship for West Brom as he struggled with injury.

During his career to date, Dike has illustrated that he is capable of competing at this level as he has managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions in 23 appearances.

Providing that Dike and Archer are able to form a fruitful strike partnership, this particular duo could potentially provide the firepower that West Brom will need to maintain a push for promotion.

Loser: Callum Morton

Whereas Archer managed to score seven goals during his loan spell at Preston North End last season, Callum Morton was less successful during a temporary stint at Peterborough United.

After joining Posh in January, the forward only managed to provide one direct goal contribution in the Championship for Grant McCann’s side.

Having returned to The Hawthorns following the expiry of his loan deal with Peterborough, Morton will be keen to force his way into Bruce’s plans for the future.

However, if the Baggies seal a deal for Archer, Morton is likely to fall further down the pecking order at the club.

In order to prevent his development from stalling, the forward may find it beneficial to seek a permanent move away from West Brom this summer as he has yet to make a competitive senior appearance for them in his career.