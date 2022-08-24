One winner and one loser at West Brom if they finalise Sheffield United transfer

West Brom are seeking further reinforcements to Steve Bruce’s forward line.

The Baggies are interested in bringing Sheffield United’s Oli McBurnie to the Hawthorns this summer, according to Alan Nixon.

The Scot has endured a couple of difficult seasons at Bramall Lane, last scoring a league goal in December 2020 in a top flight clash against Leicester City.

But perhaps a change of scenery could be just what he needs to get his career back on track, having performed excellently for Swansea City before making the switch to the Blades in 2019.

Here, we weigh up one winner and one loser at West Brom should the deal to sign the Scot go through…

Winner: John Swift

The playmaker arrived from Reading this summer and continued as he left off with some fine performances for Bruce’s side.

In the first five league games, the 27-year old has bagged two goals, but zero assists.

The team has struggled to find the back of the net, and perhaps McBurnie could be the addition to the squad that is needed.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-West Brom midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Graham Dorrans Norwich City Colchester United Alloa Athletic Dunfermline Athletic

Having a forward to play off that is capable of scoring consistently would significantly boost Swift’s contribution to the side and would ease the burden on the midfielder to score consistently in the team.

We saw last season that he is capable of hitting a double figures goal tally, but his 13 assists also shows his immense creativity which could be highlighted at West Brom by a more ruthless finisher.

While it has been a difficult couple seasons in front of goal for McBurnie, if he can recapture his best form then he could prove to be that figure.

Loser: Callum Robinson

The potential arrival of McBurnie would truly signal the end of Robinson’s time at the Hawthorns.

No concrete offers have been received for the Irish international this summer, but it is apparent that he is no longer part of Bruce’s plans for the side.

Bringing in another forward would only make that even clearer, as McBurnie would supersede Robinson’s place in the squad.

The forward has had his chance to prove himself for the Albion boss, but that the club is actively looking to reinforce the attack suggests that the 27-year old’s days are numbered.