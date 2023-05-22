West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing Blackpool striker Jerry Yates this summer, according to The Sun.

The Seasiders are heading to League One and now face the prospect of losing one of their key players this summer.

It seems West Brom are not alone with their pursuit of Yates, with the report adding that there are a host of other Championship sides that are keen on signing the striker, with Luton Town, Coventry City, and Bristol City all keen, and they are joined by League One runners-up Ipswich Town.

Blackpool are believed to be holding out for around £4 million for Yates, as the striker still has two years left on his contract at Bloomfield Road.

As we wait to see how this story develops, we have looked at one winner and one loser at West Brom should Jerry Yates join the club this summer.

Who is the winner at West Brom if the club sign Jerry Yates?

Winner: Brandon Thomas-Asante

As in any transfer deal, there is always a player classed as the winner, and there is always one classed as the loser. In this case, it would have to be Brandon Thomas-Asante who is defined as the winner.

An arrival of Yates’ calibre could mean the end for a player like Thomas-Asante, but in this scenario, you can say he’s the winner because of what Yates can do for his career.

Yates arrival would mean that a lot of the pressure to be Albion’s leading man would be taken off the shoulders of Thomas-Asante.

The Baggies are not gifted with lots of cover at the top end of the pitch, so Yates' arrival would mean Thomas-Asante is not under so much pressure and can play his natural game. It could also mean the pair form a strike partnership at the top end of the pitch.

This is something that Yates has done at numerous clubs now. He formed a partnership with Eoin Doyle at Swindon Town, both of whom were crucial in the club’s promotion, and Yates did it again at Blackpool with Gary Madine and other strikers.

Yates is a player who can play off other strikers, so his arrival wouldn’t mean Thomas-Asante wouldn’t play anymore. Because it’s been shown that Carlos Corberan is a fan of the striker, it would mean he has a partner to play alongside.

Who is the loser if West Brom sign Jerry Yates?

Loser: Karlan Grant

If this deal were to go through, then you could argue it may mean Karlan Grant’s time at the Hawthorns will come to an end.

The striker has been linked with a possible move away from the club for some time now and even had a deadline-day move to Swansea City in January fall through.

The forward has found himself on the bench for the majority of this campaign but did feature towards the end of the season due to the club’s injury issues.

However, overall, Grant has found himself down the pecking order at the club since Corberan walked through the door, so surely Yates arrival at the club would mean his future is non-existent at West Brom.

It is going to take a hefty fee for West Brom to sign Yates this summer, so it could be that the club looks to cash in on Grant before his contract expires. Grant still has lots to offer at this level, but it seems his career at West Brom has been coming to an end for a while now.