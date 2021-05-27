One winner and one loser at West Brom if star man’s departure is finalised

West Brom are likely to be braced for interest in influential midfielder Matheus Pereira this summer, after their relegation into the Championship was confirmed earlier this season.

The Baggies were unable to avoid relegation back into the second-tier, after spending just one season back in the top-flight.

Pereira has caught the eye with a number of strong performances for the Baggies both in the Championship, and the Premier League this term.

The 25-year-old was on hand to chip in with 12 goals and six assists in the 2020/21 season, and it appears as though those impressive showings haven’t gone unnoticed with the Baggies.

Foot Mercato have recently reported that both Aston Villa and West Ham United are believed to be keen on a deal to sign the Brazilian heading into the 2021/22 campaign.

Although it is claimed that any potential agreement is likely to cost interested parties a fee in the region of £21.6million.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at West Brom if Pereira’s departure from the club is finalised this summer.

Winner: Grady Diangana

The Baggies winger has found regular game time hard to come by with West Brom this season, which is understandable as they adjusted to life in the Premier League.

Pereira’s impressive showings kept him out of the starting XI at times this season, with Diangana being restricted to just 15 league starts this term.

But with it looking likely that Pereira will depart The Hawthorns this summer, Diangana will be hoping he can play his part in West Brom’s promotion push from the Championship once again.

Does The Hawthorns have a higher or lower capacity than these grounds?

1 of 18 Does The Hawthorns have a higher or lower capacity than the London Stadium? Higher Lower

Loser: The incoming West Brom manager

With Sam Allardyce recently announcing that he was stepping away from the managerial post at West Brom, the incoming Baggies manager will be the loser from this situation.

Pereira has been a rare bright spark in a frustrating first season back in the Premier League for the Baggies, and the club will be disappointed to lose him if he is sold this summer.

Pereira is a player that has shown he can change the course of a game at times this term, and he’ll leave a sizeable void in their team if he’s moved on.