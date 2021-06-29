One winner and one loser at West Brom if free agent arrives at Hawthorns

West Brom have joined the race to sign Emiliano Marcondes on a free transfer, according to the Express.

Valerien Ismael will be keen to strengthen his squad after recently taking the reins at the Hawthorns, with Marcondes said to be a target.

Marcondes scored three goals and added three assists for Brentford last season, helping the Bees win promotion via the Championship play-offs.

The 26-year-old, who produced a standout display in the play-off final, was released at the end of his contract and is now a free agent.

Nottingham Forest and Barnsley are keen, but West Brom have now joined the race to land the attacking midfielder on a free transfer.

Ismael already has a fairly large and talented squad at his disposal following Sam Allardyce’s exit, but Marcondes would be another face to add to it.

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser at West Brom if Marcondes were to arrive at the Hawthorns on a free…

Winner: Valerien Ismael

Ismael would be the winner in this particular deal due to his long-standing interest in the former Brentford playmaker.

The Express claim that Ismael was the main driving force behind Barnsley’s interest in Marcondes, and the Tykes’ interest has now cooled following the Frenchman’s switch to the West Midlands.

In that respect, it would be a massive boost for Ismael to land one of his primary targets despite a change in management.

He’d know what he’d be getting from Marcondes, too. He is an excellent link-up player who has shown glimpses of his very obvious ability on the grandest stage – in the play-off final.

He can operate as a number 10, play slightly deeper or even out wide, which makes him a potentially very attractive option.

Loser: Romaine Sawyers

Marcondes’ arrival could ruffle Romaine Sawyers’ feathers slightly.

Sawyers only has one year left on his deal at the Hawthorns, and in many ways, Marcondes is a similar player to the 29-year-old.

Sawyers flattered to deceive in the Premier League last season, making 17 starts and failing to score or register an assist.

Whilst he impressed in the Championship in 2019/20, he is approaching the age of 30 and Marcondes could be seen as his replacement in the starting line-up.