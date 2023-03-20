There is still plenty left to play for this season for West Bromwich Albion.

Under Carlos Corberan, the Baggies have put their early struggles under Steve Bruce firmly behind them, and are genuine play-off candidates in the second tier.

Indeed, at present, West Brom sit 9th in the Championship standings, just five points adrift of Millwall in sixth place.

Crucially, the Baggies also have a game in hand over the Lions, and, just happen to play Millwall in their next fixture.

If the Baggies do go on to finish inside the top six and win promotion, it seems they already have transfer targets in mind.

Indeed, that is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the Baggies want to sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper, and former West Brom player, Sam Johnstone this summer if they go up.

The move would be conditional on promotion, with Nixon claiming it would take a fee in the region of £5-6 million to prise the English shot-stopper away from Selhurst Park.

With a potential deal in mind, here at FLW, we've looked at one potential winner and one potential loser if indeed a deal for Johnstone is struck this summer.

Winner: Carlos Corberan

The big winner as a result of any Johnstone deal would be the boss, Carlos Corberan.

As mentioned, the club will only pursue Johnstone if they go up, and if they are playing Premier League football, the Baggies boss will surely be keen to strengthen his goalkeeping options.

Indeed, arguably, the club's current options are not great at Championship level, never mind top flight.

Josh Griffiths is a talent, but young and experienced, David Button was dropped this season.

Alex Palmer is solid enough, but certainly not Premier League quality, and as such, Corberan would be a big winner if Johnstone arrived this summer.

Loser: Josh Griffiths

It's hard to look past young goalkeeper Josh Griffiths when discussing a potential loser as part of Johnstone potentially arriving at The Hawthorns in the summer.

With Alex Palmer recently being injured, Griffiths has been given his first run in the Baggies side, but could well be second choice again once Palmer returns.

Indeed, a move for Johnstone, then, would surely see the 21-year-old drop to third choice, and thus further down the pecking order.

After a taste of first team action for the club, that will be the exact opposite to what Griffiths wants.

As such, he could certainly be considered as someone losing out should Johnstone move back to The Hawthorns this summer.