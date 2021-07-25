One winner and one loser at West Brom if club secures deal for experienced midfielder

Football journalist Alan Nixon has taken to Twitter to suggest that West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing former Sheffield Wednesday player Adam Reach this summer.

The 28-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Hillsborough this summer and is looking for a new challenge after spending the best part of five years in the Steel City.

Blackburn Rovers are also said to be interested in the versatile left midfielder, with the Baggies said to view the player as more of a squad option.

The signing of Reach would represent West Brom’s third new addition of the summer after the arrivals of Alex Mowatt and Matt Clarke from Barnsley and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively.

Here, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at West Brom if the club seals a deal for Reach this summer…

Winner – Karlan Grant

The Baggies’ frontman would certainly benefit from Reach’s creativity from open play and set pieces if the 28-year-old moved to the Hawthorns.

Reach is capable of whipping in crosses from the left or right hand side of midfield and is also adept at swinging in testing free kicks.

Grant struggled for goals last term and only found the back of the net once for Albion.

The improvement in the quality of service to him by Reach could well help him to find his shooting boots once more as we head into the new season.

Loser – Robert Snodgrass

The veteran winger would surely be negatively affected by the arrival of Reach this summer after only moving to the Hawthorns back in January.

Snodgrass was only afforded eight appearances for the Baggies last term and could well slip further down the pecking order if the former Wednesday man comes in.

It could also be argued that Reach is more suited to Valerien Ismael’s chosen style of play due to his ability to play as a wing back when required.

Snodgrass could see his days as a West Brom player being numbered if Reach does come in over the coming weeks.