One winner and one loser at West Brom if club seals January swoop for Aston Villa prospect

With the transfer window set to open next month, it will be interesting to see whether West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan will opt to stamp his own authority on the club’s squad by securing the services of some fresh faces.

Ahead of Albion’s clash with Sunderland on Monday, the Championship outfit have been linked with a move for Aston Villa defender Lamare Bogarde.

According to Football Insider, West Brom are interested in signing Bogarde on loan from Villa.

The defender, who has only made one appearance for Villa’s senior side during his career to date, is also understood to be attracting interest from Norwich City.

Providing that the Baggies are able to win the race for the 18-year-old’s signature, this particular move could have a knock-on effect on some of the existing members of their squad.

Here, we have decided to take a look at one winner and one loser at West Brom if the club seals a deal for Bogarde…

Winner: Dara O’Shea

Dara O’Shea has established himself as a mainstay in West Brom’s starting eleven this season as he has yet to miss a league fixture.

The arrival of Bogarde could potentially help O’Shea improve as a player if the duo form a fruitful partnership in the heart of defence.

The extra competition for places in the centre-back position may also force the Republic of Ireland international to take his game to new heights.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.96 at this level during the current term, O’Shea could help West Brom climb the league standings if he maintains his fitness as well as his consistency.

Loser: Kean Bryan

After being forced to watch on from the sidelines for over a year due to a knee injury, Kean Bryan is now edging closer to being available for selection as he has recently been participating in training.

When you consider that West Brom are currently able to turn to O’Shea, Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi for inspiration in the centre-back position, Bryan will face an uphill task to force his way into contention for a starting role when he is fit enough to feature.

If Albion seal a move for Bogarde next month, Bryan could potentially fall down the pecking order at The Hawthorns if the teenager hits the ground running in the Championship.

In order to bolster his chances of featuring regularly in the second half of the season, Bryan will have to produce an eye-catching display when Corberan hands him a chance to prove his worth.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-West Brom players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Has former West Brom man Saido Berahino ever played for a London based team? Yes No