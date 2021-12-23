One winner and one loser at West Brom if club seal switch for 23-year-old

West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael will be looking to use the upcoming transfer window as an opportunity to bolster his squad.

One of the players who has recently been linked with a move to The Hawthorns is Callum Lang.

According to the Express & Star, West Brom are reportedly keeping tabs on the Wigan Athletic man ahead of a potential swoop.

Providing that the Baggies opt to make a move for Lang in January, the forward’s arrival could have a knock-on effect on some of the club’s players.

Here, we have decided to take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at West Brom if the club seals a move for the 23-year-old…

Winner: Callum Robinson

When you consider that Callum Robinson has featured as a striker on numerous occasions this season, he may be asked to play in this particular position on a regular basis by Ismael in the coming months.

Lang, who has been used predominantly as a winger by Wigan in the current campaign, has managed to demonstrate that he is capable of producing a great deal of creativity in this role as he provided six assists for his team-mates.

By building a rapport with Lang, Robinson may be able to take his game to new heights in the New Year as he already illustrated that he is more than capable of competing at this level.

During his career to date, the Republic of Ireland international has been directly involved in 63 goals in 167 Championship appearances which is a respectable tally.

Loser: Grady Diangana

Grady Diangana would have been hoping to recapture the form that he produced in the 2019/20 campaign for West Brom during the current term.

The winger helped the Baggies seal promotion to the Premier League by providing 15 direct goal contributions in 30 league appearances.

However, Diangana’s performances for the Baggies in recent months have been incredibly underwhelming as he has only managed to score once at this level despite making 20 appearances for West Brom.

If Lang does indeed join West Brom and goes on to to make a positive impact for the club, Diangana could potentially fall down the pecking order at The Hawthorns.

In order to become a regular member of the Baggies’ starting eleven in the second-half of the season, Diangana will need to step up to the mark as he is currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.32 in the Championship.