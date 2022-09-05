One winner and one loser at West Brom if club finalise deal for 34-year-old

Despite the fact that the summer transfer window closed last Thursday, West Bromwich Albion could potentially be about to bolster their squad by turning to the free-agent market for inspiration.

According to the Express & Star, Erik Pieters is currently training with the Baggies as he looks to earn a deal at The Hawthorns.

Although it is important to note that the left-back has yet to be offered a contract by West Brom, he could potentially seal a switch to the club if he impresses manager Steve Bruce over the coming days.

Providing that Albion do decide to sign Pieters, the defender’s arrival could have a knock-on effect on some of the club’s other players.

Here, we have decided to take a look at one winner and one loser at West Brom if the Championship outfit finalises a deal for the 34-year-old…

Winner: Dara O’Shea

With Semi Ajayi set to be out for several weeks due to an ankle injury, Dara O’Shea is set to fill in at centre-back in West Brom’s upcoming league fixtures.

Whereas the defender has already demonstrated during his career that he is capable of delivering the goods in this particular position at this level, it could be argued that he may be able to take his game to new heights by forming an understanding with Pieters.

Given that Pieters has featured on 225 occasions in the Premier League, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he goes on to produce a host of impressive performances in a lower division for West Brom.

If Pieters and O’Shea are able to maintain their fitness as well as their consistency, they could both help the Baggies climb the second-tier standings over the course of the coming months.

Loser: Adam Reach

Currently behind Conor Townsend in the pecking order at West Brom, Adam Reach could face the prospect of being forced to watch on from the sidelines for the foreseeable future if Pieters joins the club.

Reach has not featured for the club since their 5-2 victory over Hull City last month and was recently the subject of transfer interest from Wigan Athletic.

Having opted to keep the 29-year-old at the club, it will be interesting to see whether Bruce opts to hand him the chance to showcase his talent this month.

Providing that Reach is given the nod to feature, he will have to produce an eye-catching display as a failure to do so could result in his game time being limited for the remainder of the campaign due to the presence of Townsend and Pieters.

