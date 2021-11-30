One winner and one loser at West Brom if club do indeed sanction exit of 2021 signing

West Brom only signed Robert Snodgrass back at the beginning of the year but they are already looking to move the player on again, as reported by the Express and Star.

This season, he just hasn’t featured enough as of yet and his performances have sometimes left a lot to be desired. With other players behind him who are younger and can perhaps offer more, it has meant his gametime has been limited despite the occasional flash of brilliance.

Valerien Ismael has faltered recently and will be desperate to turn the tide as soon as he can and he may use the winter window to do this – even if it means shipping out some of the lesser needed players in his squad like Snodgrass and Kenneth Zohore.

But who could benefit from his depature and who would lose out?

Winner: Quevin Castro

This could have been Jake Livermore, Jayson Molumby or another midfielder but the pick here is Quevin Castro for the fact that he might see more action now.

If the Baggies don’t sign another central midfielder to replace Snodgrass, then it would automatically move the youngster up in the pecking order. With the player having yet to feature much for the club – and not feature at all in the Championship so far this campaign – the departure of the former Norwich man might signal a chance for him to finally get more action.

A few injuries to other players in the position would automatically throw him into the equation and would allow him to get some valuable experience.

It might also mean that he isn’t loaned out in January – and Valerien Ismael could instead trust him to step in and try and make his mark if he does now manage to get a chance.

Loser: Valerien Ismael

If we aren’t choosing the player himself here as the loser for the fact he hasn’t been able to perform in the Championship despite his experience and drop down in level, then it should perhaps be seen as Valerien Ismael.

It’s harsh on the manager, especially considering he was not the one to bring the player to the club in the first place.

However, he has not been able to get the best out of the player so far this season and this could ultimately be why he is being allowed to depart.

If he could get Snodgrass replicating even some of his old form, then he could be dictating play from the centre of the field or even from the wing.

Instead, he has been limited in terms of his gametime and hasn’t made much of a mark when he has been given the chance to play in the role Ismael has given him. For that reason – the fact that Ismael hasn’t been able to get Snodgrass firing and will now have to part ways with him – Ismael may be the loser here, as another team will no doubt snap him up and could get some more good gametime out of the former Hammers man.