One winner and one loser at West Brom if Baggies secure signing of former Nottingham Forest man

West Brom are in talks with former Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban, as per an exclusive Football League World report.

The experienced striker, who turned down a contract extension with the now Premier League outfit, netted 12 times in the Championship last time out, scoring at a rate of a goal every 163 league minutes.

The Baggies have been keeping their eye on the forward market for a while now, with Daryl Dike’s two-month injury setback accelerating Bruce’s search.

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser at West Brom if they are to complete the signing of the experienced forward…

One winner – Jed Wallace

The service that is being provided at The Hawthorns is of an exceptionally high level, and admittedly, you could take your pick out of Jed Wallace, John Swift and Grady Diangana, as they will all be boosted by the arrival of a focal point.

Not only is Wallace a player who looks to cross early with plenty of ability behind him, he is also intelligent off the ball and could strike an excellent relationship with an equally as clever front man.

The hardest West Brom quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 When was the club formed? 1870 1874 1878 1882

With West Brom’s creative outlets starting the season in strong form, Wallace is seemingly the one who could benefit most from the potential addition of Grabban.

One loser – Daryl Dike

There were certainly high expectations placed on Daryl Dike for the new campaign, with the injury he has picked up certainly halting his progress with the Baggies.

Should Grabban arrive and start firing straight away, Dike may find it hard to pave his way back into the side for regular first team football.

For Bruce, that would be an ideal scenario where he can have two excellent striking options in the Championship competing for one spot.

Dike certainly has all the right attributes to thrive in the second-tier but will have to work hard to regain a spot regardless of who they bring in.