One winner and one loser at West Brom if agreement with midfielder is reached

West Brom are rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign Derby County winger Tom Lawrence, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail.

Lawrence has caught the eye with some impressive performances in recent seasons, and it appears as though that hasn’t gone unnoticed this summer.

The winger chipped in with three goals and two assists for the Rams last term, as they narrowly avoided relegation into the third-tier of English football.

Lawrence has been with Derby since 2017, and was recently made the club’s captain ahead of the 2021/22 season, which is set to get underway this week.

A move to The Hawthorns could potentially be a tempting proposition though, with West Brom looking to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, after their relegation from the top-flight last season.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at West Brom if they secure an agreement to sign Lawrence this summer.

Winner: Valerien Ismael

The West Brom boss would be the winner from any potential deal to sign Lawrence this summer, as it would strengthen his options heading into the 2021/22 season.

We’ve already seen Adam Reach sign for the Baggies, and it seems as though West Brom are keen to find another midfielder to add to their side before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Lawrence has a considerable amount of experience of playing in the Championship, and could turn out to be a solid addition to the West Brom team.

If he can hit the ground running, then he’ll have an important role to play in West Brom’s bid to return to the Premier League this term.

What was the score when West Brom last played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 What was the score when West Brom last played at Goodison Park? 4-2 5-2 5-3 4-3

Loser: Robert Snodgrass

The midfielder only signed for West Brom back in January 2021, and has gone on to make () appearances in total for the Baggies, although his efforts weren’t quite enough to see them avoid relegation into the Championship last season.

Snodgrass primarily operates as a winger, and would have been hoping he could have been given a chance to impress, with Matheus Pereira looking as though he’ll be heading for the exit door this summer.

But with West Brom’s rumoured interest in Lawrence, you would imagine that would push Snodgrass further down the pecking order at The Hawthorns.