One winner and one loser at West Brom if agreement to sign Premier League man is reached

West Brom are reportedly interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion defender Matt Clarke, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Clarke has been with the Seagulls since 2019, but has found minutes with the Premier League since hard to come by in recent seasons.

The 24-year-old spent last year’s campaign on loan with Derby County, and caught the eye with some strong performances for Wayne Rooney’s side.

He made 44 appearances in total for the Rams last term, as they narrowly avoided relegation into the third tier of English football on the final day of the 2020/21 season.

West Brom will be targeting promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, after being relegated from the top-flight last term whilst under the management of Sam Allardyce.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at West Brom if they’re to secure the services of Clarke ahead of the 2021/22 Championship campaign.

Winner: Valerien Ismael

The newly-appointed West Brom boss would be the winner from any potential agreement to sign Clarke this summer, as it would provide him with addition depth in his defensive options.

Clarke has shown that he can perform to a more than good enough standard in the Championship whilst with Derby County, and you would imagine that he’ll be tempted by a move to West Brom, who will be targeting promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this term.

Competition for places is the ideal scenario to be in for a manager, and Clarke would fancy his chances of forcing his way into the West Brom starting XI relatively quickly if he arrived at the Hawthorns.

Loser: Cedric Kipre

Kipre could potentially be the loser if any agreement with Clarke was reached this summer, as it could push him further down the pecking order in Valerien Ismael’s plans.

The defender has made just three appearances in total for the Baggies, with the defender spending part of last year’s campaign on loan with Belgian side Charleroi.

Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi are already ahead of Kipre in the pecking order at West Brom, and Clarke’s arrival would surely see him depart either on a permanent or temporary basis this summer.