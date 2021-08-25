One winner and one loser at West Brom as club close in on Norwich City agreement

West Bromwich Albion are close to completing the loan signing of Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill.

Hugill has found it tough to make an impact at Carrow Road since joining the club from West Ham United last summer.

The striker fell behind Teemu Pukki in the pecking order as the Canaries won promotion from the Championship last season, starting only seven games in the league.

Hugill, who scored four goals in 31 league outings, is now set to move on loan to Championship promotion contenders West Brom for the season, as per the Pink’Un.

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser at the Hawthorns, as the Baggies close in on the loan signing of the 29-year-old.

Winner: Valerien Ismael

Ultimately, Ismael has to be the winner in this transfer agreement.

The Frenchman has been keen to add a traditional, out-and-out number nine to his squad in order to compliment the likes of Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant, who perhaps both thrive in more of a wider role.

Hugill fits the mould of the striker they have been chasing, after being linked with Manchester City’s Liam Delap and Orlando’s Daryl Dike.

He holds the ball up well, he brings others into play, and he has been prolific at this level in the past.

Hugill could be the final piece of the jigsaw that Ismael has been wanting for a while.

Loser: Kenneth Zohore

Hugill’s arrival could pave the way for Zohore’s departure, however.

Zohore spent last season on loan at Millwall, scoring only two goals in 17 Championship appearances for the Lions.

Since returning to the Hawthorns, the Danish forward has made two appearances in the Championship, playing only 22 minutes of football.

He is a similar striker to Hugill in the sense that he’s tall, powerful and possesses the same attributes, and bringing him in on loan suggests that Zohore isn’t in the manager’s plans.