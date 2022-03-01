One winner and one loser at West Brom after defeat to Swansea City

West Bromwich Albion’s wretched form continued on Monday night as they slumped to yet another defeat – this time at home to Swansea City.

The Baggies have won just once in the Championship in 2022 – a 3-0 win over struggling Peterborough United well over a month ago – and a change of manager has not arrested their slide down the table.

Valerien Ismael’s departure and Steve Bruce’s appointment has not produced the desired results so far, with four defeats and a draw from his first five matches.

The latest setback came at the hands of Russell Martin’s Swans, who scored two late goals to secure a 2-0 success at The Hawthorns.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-West Brom players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Has Kamil Grosicki ever played for a club in France? Yes No

Here we take a look at one winner and one loser at the club following this latest result, which sees Albion sitting in 13th position in the second tier.

WINNER: Jake Livermore

Livermore, much like the previous three matches, was sitting out of this one due to a suspension, with it being the final match of his four-game ban for a second red card this season.

And despite poor performances of his own recently, it looked like the Baggies missed his leadership and ball-winning abilities against Swansea.

A midfield trio of Alex Mowatt, Jayson Molumby and Adam Reach just didn’t work and it appeared to be too lightweight and it needed a physical presence.

Livermore is somewhat of that and his return cannot come soon enough for Bruce.

LOSER: Adam Reach

In a bid to try and unlock Swansea’s stubborn defence, Bruce handed a rare opportunity to young midfielder Quevin Castro in the second half.

It was the 20-year-old’s league debut after replacing Adam Reach on 65 minutes, and you get the feeling that Reach may not be playing in the next few games.

Reach put in a poor performance all-round but he wasn’t the only one – however he’s started all five of Bruce’s games in charge and has failed to really make an impact whatsoever.

Being a utility player who can be used in a number of positions is one of his strengths, but Reach isn’t showing much else at the moment and he may be in need of some time out of the team.