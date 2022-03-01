List articles
One winner and one loser at West Brom after defeat to Swansea City
West Bromwich Albion’s wretched form continued on Monday night as they slumped to yet another defeat – this time at home to Swansea City.
The Baggies have won just once in the Championship in 2022 – a 3-0 win over struggling Peterborough United well over a month ago – and a change of manager has not arrested their slide down the table.
Valerien Ismael’s departure and Steve Bruce’s appointment has not produced the desired results so far, with four defeats and a draw from his first five matches.
The latest setback came at the hands of Russell Martin’s Swans, who scored two late goals to secure a 2-0 success at The Hawthorns.
Here we take a look at one winner and one loser at the club following this latest result, which sees Albion sitting in 13th position in the second tier.
WINNER: Jake Livermore
Livermore, much like the previous three matches, was sitting out of this one due to a suspension, with it being the final match of his four-game ban for a second red card this season.
And despite poor performances of his own recently, it looked like the Baggies missed his leadership and ball-winning abilities against Swansea.
A midfield trio of Alex Mowatt, Jayson Molumby and Adam Reach just didn’t work and it appeared to be too lightweight and it needed a physical presence.
Livermore is somewhat of that and his return cannot come soon enough for Bruce.
LOSER: Adam Reach
In a bid to try and unlock Swansea’s stubborn defence, Bruce handed a rare opportunity to young midfielder Quevin Castro in the second half.
It was the 20-year-old’s league debut after replacing Adam Reach on 65 minutes, and you get the feeling that Reach may not be playing in the next few games.
Reach put in a poor performance all-round but he wasn’t the only one – however he’s started all five of Bruce’s games in charge and has failed to really make an impact whatsoever.
Being a utility player who can be used in a number of positions is one of his strengths, but Reach isn’t showing much else at the moment and he may be in need of some time out of the team.