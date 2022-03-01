Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

List articles

One winner and one loser at West Brom after defeat to Swansea City

Published

30 seconds ago

on

West Bromwich Albion’s wretched form continued on Monday night as they slumped to yet another defeat – this time at home to Swansea City.

The Baggies have won just once in the Championship in 2022 – a 3-0 win over struggling Peterborough United well over a month ago – and a change of manager has not arrested their slide down the table.

Valerien Ismael’s departure and Steve Bruce’s appointment has not produced the desired results so far, with four defeats and a draw from his first five matches.

The latest setback came at the hands of Russell Martin’s Swans, who scored two late goals to secure a 2-0 success at The Hawthorns.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-West Brom players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22

Has Kamil Grosicki ever played for a club in France?

Here we take a look at one winner and one loser at the club following this latest result, which sees Albion sitting in 13th position in the second tier.

WINNER: Jake Livermore

Soccer Football – Championship – West Bromwich Albion v Cardiff City – The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Britain – January 2, 2022 Cardiff City’s Marlon Pack in action with West Bromwich Albion’s Jake Livermore Action Images/Paul Childs EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Livermore, much like the previous three matches, was sitting out of this one due to a suspension, with it being the final match of his four-game ban for a second red card this season.

And despite poor performances of his own recently, it looked like the Baggies missed his leadership and ball-winning abilities against Swansea.

A midfield trio of Alex Mowatt, Jayson Molumby and Adam Reach just didn’t work and it appeared to be too lightweight and it needed a physical presence.

Livermore is somewhat of that and his return cannot come soon enough for Bruce.

LOSER: Adam Reach

Soccer Football – FA Cup Third Round – West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion – The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Britain – January 8, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion’s Danny Welbeck in action with West Bromwich Albion’s Adam Reach Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

In a bid to try and unlock Swansea’s stubborn defence, Bruce handed a rare opportunity to young midfielder Quevin Castro in the second half.

It was the 20-year-old’s league debut after replacing Adam Reach on 65 minutes, and you get the feeling that Reach may not be playing in the next few games.

Reach put in a poor performance all-round but he wasn’t the only one – however he’s started all five of Bruce’s games in charge and has failed to really make an impact whatsoever.

Being a utility player who can be used in a number of positions is one of his strengths, but Reach isn’t showing much else at the moment and he may be in need of some time out of the team.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: One winner and one loser at West Brom after defeat to Swansea City

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: