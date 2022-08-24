One winner and one loser at Watford if they strike AFC Bournemouth transfer deal

With speculation over the future of a number of their attacking assets at present, Watford are eyeing a move for AFC Bournemouth‘s Jamal Lowe, as per our exclusive.

As FLW first reported earlier this week, the Hornets are leading a four-way Championship tussle to secure a loan move for the 28-year-old, with Norwich City, Burnley and Sunderland also keen.

Lowe joined Bournemouth last summer and helped the Cherries earn promotion to the top flight, scoring seven goals in 34 Championship appearances.

If the 28-year-old were to arrive at Vicarage Road, it would inevitably have a knock-on effect on some of the players already there.

As such, here, we’ve identified one winner and one loser if Lowe does arrive at Vicarage Road this summer

WINNER: Rob Edwards

Head coach Rob Edwards has to be considered the biggest winner if Jamal Lowe does arrive.

With Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr’s futures up in the air, if they do depart, the Hornets’ options up front are looking rather thin.

Summer signings Rey Manaj and Vakoun Bayo have shown in recent matches that they may not be up to leading the line for a promotion chasing side, and as such, Edwards and Watford’s recruitment team must surely be craving the arrival of further forwards.

Keinan Davis has not yet got up to match fitness, but when he does, you would expect him to start, perhaps Jamal Lowe could play off him in a two up front if indeed Sarr and Pedro leave Vicarage Road.

LOSER: Vakoun Bayo

Just as Rob Edwards is a winner, Vakoun Bayo could be considered a potential loser as part of this deal.

The forward signed for Watford this summer, and initially, was made to start matches on the bench, with the likes of Dennis, Sarr and Pedro ahead of him in the pecking order.

However, in recent weeks, with Dennis gone and ongoing speculation over the other two, Bayo has started the club’s last three matches.

In those outings, he has not shown a great deal of quality, and as such, if Lowe arrived to play in the striking positions, Bayo would almost certainly make way.

Whether or not Bayo expected to be a starter at Vicarage Road this summer is unclear, but he would be a clear loser were Jamal Lowe to seal a loan move to Vicarage Road.