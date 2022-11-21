One winner and one loser at Watford if Newcastle strike Joao Pedro transfer agreement in January

Despite strong transfer interest in Joao Pedro this past summer, Watford managed to fend off Newcastle United.

However, they may soon have to do so again, with Football Insider today reporting that the Magpies are set to reignite their interest in the 21-year-old come the January transfer window.

Although Watford’s hand is arguably stronger now than it was in the summer, if a big money bid arrives, there is every possibility that the Brazilian could depart Vicarage Road.

With that in mind, here at FLW, we’ve came up with one winner and one loser at the club if Joao Pedro were to depart.

Winner: Yaser Asprilla

If Joao Pedro were to depart Watford, the obvious replacement for him in the team would be youngster Yaser Asprilla.

The 18-year-old arrived at Vicarage Road this summer after departing his homeland Colombia, and has gone on to feature prevalently – either off the bench, or in the starting XI.

With everybody fit, Asprilla is not currently a starter, with Pedro instead occupying the number 10 role in behind Keinan Davis.

Forget the World Cup.. Try score 20/20 on this Watford FC quiz

1 of 20 CLUB HISTORY: WATFORD WERE FOUNDED IN 1881 TRUE FALSE

However, if the Brazilian were to leave, Asprilla would be a shoe in for the position provided Watford didn’t sign another attacking midfielder.

Indeed, for that reason, the very exciting but raw Asprilla would be a beneficiary of Newcastle agreeing a deal for Joao Pedro come January.

Loser: Slaven Bilic

It could be argued everyone is a bit of a ‘loser’ if Watford were to sell Joao Pedro, but none more so than Hornets head coach Slaven Bilic.

Bilic was brought into the club to replace Rob Edwards with a clear aim – achieve automatic promotion, and Joao Pedro’s sale would obviously have a huge knock on effect on this.

The young Brazilian has six goals and two assists already this season, and was beginning to find really good form just prior to the World Cup break.

This suggests he can be even more important for Watford in the second half of the season, so to have him taken away from the squad would be a big loss for Bilic.

As such, the Hornets boss would have to be considered a ‘loser’ on this one.