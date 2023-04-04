Given that his contract expires in 2024, this always felt like the last season that Watford would have with Ismaila Sarr in their squad.

In fact, if his move to Aston Villa last summer had not collapsed, they may not have even had him this season.

It has certainly been a mixed campaign for the 25-year-old.

On the one hand, he is the club's joint top goalscorer with nine goals, and also has five assists to his name.

Combine that with the fact he had a good World Cup for Senegal, and you'd be inclined to suggest it's been a good season for him.

However, his performances on so many occasions has left a lot to be desired, and at times, he has looked a shadow of the player that helped fire the Hornets to promotion in 2021/22.

His contract situation, and the above in mind, when it was recently reported by The Athletic that he would be moved on this summer, regardless of what division the club will be playing in next summer, it came as no great surprise.

Having said that, if Sarr does move on, there will be winners and losers at the club as a result. Below, we've identified one of each.

Winner: Ken Sema

Given there are no natural right-winger replacements at the club, Ken Sema was the best we could find when looking at a potential winner as part of this deal.

Sema, of course, plays on the left-wing, but for a lot of the season, Sarr was deployed there, leaving Sema to play wide right where things did not look totally natural for him.

Currently playing wing-back under Chris Wilder, if a new boss comes in the summer and Sarr is gone, it should mean Sema once again plays week in, week out, on the left-hand side.

As such, he will be able to perform to the best of his abilities and be a 'winner' of any outgoing Sarr deal.

Loser: Gino Pozzo

The big loser if Sarr moves on this summer has to be considered Watford owner Gino Pozzo.

Pozzo has, over the years, a tradition of buying cheaply and selling for a big profit, but the opposite will be the case for Sarr this summer.

Having held on to him for too long and not cashed in on Sarr before now, Pozzo is staring down the barrel of a significant looking at a loss on the player, and will do very well to get a fee in the region of £15-20 million mark.

Given reported bids of £40 million for Sarr just two summer's ago, his valuation has taken quite a hit.