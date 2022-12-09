One winner and one loser at Watford if club make January swoop for Hibernian man

Watford are interested in signing Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous in the upcoming January transfer window, as reported exclusively by Football League World.

The Hornets are set to face strong competition from fellow Championship sides Norwich City, Sunderland, and West Bromwich Albion, who are all eyeing a deal for the Hibs defender.

The 23-year-old is out of contract at Easter Road, and the Scottish club confirmed in late November that he would not be signing an extension, which has seen speculation increase that they will look to sell him in the new year.

Sources have exclusively told FLW that the quartet of Championship clubs are all lining up a potential deal for the defender in the winter window, as they know he’ll be available for a reasonable fee.

But as well as the Championship sides being interested, the report also states that there is interest in Porteous from the French and Belgian leagues, but a move to England’s second tier seems more likely.

Previously, the Daily Record has also suggested that Millwall, Luton Town, Sheffield United, and Stoke City have expressed interest in the defender too.

Porteous is a product of Hibernian’s academy and has made over 150 appearances for the club so far, but he’s now not expected to make many more for the Scottish club.

Here, we have taken a look at one winner and one loser at Watford if the club were to bring Porteous to Vicarage Road this January…

Winner: Christian Kabasele

Christian Kabasele has been Watford’s most-played centre-back so far this campaign, featuring 16 times out of the club’s 21 league games.

The 31-year-old is now into his seventh season at Watford, and since his arrival in English football, he’s been one of Watford’s most important players.

Despite the change of manager, the Belgian has still been a key member of Slaven Bilic’s team, but the defender has struggled to form a partnership with his fellow defenders.

Kabasele has been partnered with William Troost-Ekong, Kortney Hause, and Francisco Sierralta throughout this season, as the Hornets have struggled to form a centre-back duo.

The arrival of someone like Porteous would allow Kabasele to have someone alongside him with whom he could form a partnership, as the Hibs man would surely be a regular starter.

Loser: Kortney Hause

Kortney Hause joined Watford on loan from Premier League side Aston Villa in the summer.

The defender has really struggled since arriving at Vicarage Road, partly due to injury and partly due to finding himself out of favour under Bilic.

The 27-year-old was sent out on loan by ex-Villa boss Steven Gerrard in search of first team football, but that has failed to happen, and with this update regarding Porteous, it is unlikely Hause is going to get any further chances.

Hause will find himself further down the pecking order, and it might be that Watford, Villa, and Hause himself look to cancel this loan agreement. Hause may want to return to Villa Park and try to impress the new manager there, Unai Emery.