One winner and one loser at Watford if agreement with midfielder is reached

Watford are reportedly interested in signing former West Ham United and Aston Villa midfielder Carlos Sanchez according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Watford. Surprise interest in free agent Carlos Sanchez. Colombian midfield. Known as The Wall. Once if Villa and West Ham. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 1, 2021

Sanchez is currently a free-agent having left West Ham in the summer of 2020, but could be set to sign for Xisco Munoz’s side heading into an important few months of their 2020/21 season.

Watford are currently sat third in the Championship table after 33 matches in this year’s campaign, and find themselves just three points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The Hornets have shown much-needed consistency in their results in recent weeks, which has seen them edge closer to second-placed Brentford in the second-tier standings.

Sanchez has made over 60 appearances in the Premier League whilst with both West Ham United and Aston Villa, and will be hoping he can make a positive impact at Vicarage Road with Watford, as they target promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this term.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser for Watford if they reach an agreement to sign Sanchez this month.

Winner: Xisco Munoz

The Watford boss is likely to be the winner in this situation, as it would give him added depth in his midfield options heading into a crucial period of this year’s campaign.

Sanchez has experience of playing in the Premier League, and some might say that it’s somewhat of a coup for a club in the Championship to strike a deal to land his signature.

Squad rotation will be important for any team that is looking to mount a serious challenge for promotion this term, and Munoz will be keen to have as many options available to him over the busy periods in this year’s campaign.

Can you remember how many goals Watford's top goalscorers scored?

1 of 15 Marlon King 18 20 22 24

Loser: Dan Gosling

Gosling only signed for Watford back in January, but has only made one start for the club in all competitions.

The former AFC Bournemouth midfielder has been behind Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes and Nathaniel Chalobah in the pecking order in Xisco Munoz’s plans in recent weeks.

With Sanchez rumoured to be heading to Vicarage Road as well, that could potentially push Gosling further down the pecking order, which would be far from ideal.

Even if that isn’t to be the case, the 31-year-old will know that he faces a tough fight to force his way into the starting XI for the remainder of this year’s campaign.