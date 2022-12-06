One winner and one loser at Watford as the club close in on 20-year-old attacker

Watford are close to finalising a deal for Fluminese winger Matheus Martins, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 19-year-old has been enjoying a breakthrough season in Brazilian football, featuring 41 times for Fluminese, grabbing three goals, and providing five assists.

That form in Brazil now seems to have earned the winger a move to English football, as it is being reported that Watford are closing in on his signature.

It was reported on Monday by Romano that the Hornets have reached a full agreement to sign the Brazilian winger. It is understood that Martins’ medical was completed last week ahead of a deal worth €6 million (£5.2 million) initially, but with €3 million (£2.6 million) extra in add-ons.

Part of the deal will see Martins join Udinese, the Serie A club that are also owned by Giampaolo Pozzo, before being immediately loaned to Watford.

Therefore, as it looks like Watford are set to announce the arrival of Martins this January then any potential deal could have a knock-on effect on the current players already at Vicarage Road.

Here, we have taken a look at one winner and one loser at Watford if Martins was to arrive at Vicarage Road this January…

Winner: Ismaila Sarr

Watford bringing in a winger like Martins could be the green light that Sarr has been waiting for to leave Watford.

His wish to leave may not be granted in January but adding a player to a position that Sarr currently occupies means there could be a possibility that the Hornets entertain offers this summer.

Sarr’s performances in the World Cup will have gained the attention of interested parties once again, and if Watford know that is the case and know that if they don’t gain promotion this season, then it will become impossible to not sell Sarr this summer.

The 24-year-old was one of the first names on the team sheet for Senegal during the international tournament in Qatar, starting all four games and even managing to get himself on the scoresheet against Ecuador. He will certainly return to Watford, looking to help the Hornets get out of the Championship, but maybe with one eye on a possible January exit.

Loser: Samuel Kalu

Samuel Kalu joined the Hornets in January of this year from French side Bordeaux, but as he nearly closes in on a year in English football, the winger is still struggling to find his feet.

The 25-year-old has struggled to make a breakthrough in the Watford team this season, failing to make the squad in 12 of the opening 13 games in the Championship.

The winger, however, has featured six times in the last eight games before the break for the World Cup. His appearances have mainly been short cameos, apart from two where he started but was brought off before the hour mark.

With Watford adding Martins to the team in January, Kalu’s already limited game time will likely be even more limited, and he may have to look for more regular minutes on loan for the second half of the season.