One winner and one loser at Swansea City if transfer agreement struck for 25-year-old

Swansea City have had themselves a decent enough start to their 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Although their form prior to the World Cup break will be a concern, on the whole, it was a really positive few months for Russell Martin’s side.

Indeed, with 21 matches played, the Swans sit 8th in the league standings, level on points with Millwall in 6th.

They could be set to strengthen further in January, too, if the latest reports are accurate.

As per Football Insider, the Swans are one of several clubs in the race to sign Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff.

Langstaff bagged 32 goals in the National League North last season and so far this campaign, has 18 goals in 19 National League appearances.

With that said, below, we’ve identified one winner and one loser at the club should they strike an agreement for the 25-year-old.

Loser: Liam Cullen

If Langstaff were to sign, I think it would be bad news for Liam Cullen.

The 23-year-old is already struggling for game time at the Swansea.com Stadium as it is.

Quiz: Which British club did Swansea City sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 ANDRE AYEW CRYSTAL PALACE WEST HAM

For example, this season, he has made just six Championship appearances, and it could be that the arrival of another forward means those minutes are diminished further or completely taken away.

You do feel if Langstaff did arrive, perhaps another loan for Cullen could be arranged for the second half of the season.

Winner: Russell Martin

Similarly, if a deal can be struck for Langstaff, Swansea City boss Russell Martin would be a winner as part of the deal.

Whilst it would be unfair to expect Langstaff to come in and fire at the same rate he has done in the National League, if he did make such a huge leap up, Martin would have a hungry and determined forward waiting in the wings for a chance.

Indeed, then, if say Joel Piroe or Michael Obafemi are having an off-day, Langstaff could be unleashed.

At the moment, with Liam Cullen the only recognised out and out striker other than the two above names, Martin doesn’t really have that option.

Indeed, it would surely keep Piroe and Obafemi on their toes, too.