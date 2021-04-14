One winner and one loser at Swansea City if they strike deal for clinical forward this summer

Swansea City are still well in the hunt for promotion to the Premier League this season and so their summer transfer window business is going to depend a lot on whether they go up or not.

However, Steve Cooper’s side will already likely be assessing their options in the transfer market and trying to identify the right sort of players to bring in the positions they need to strengthen. That will need to see the Swans plan for both Premier League and Championship football because they need to be ready for whatever scenario is facing them.

One player that Swansea are already being linked with a potential move for is Peterborough United’s prolific forward Jonson Clarke-Harris. The Swans are thought to be facing competition from Cardiff City as well, and there have also been reports that Scottish champions Rangers are also potentially keen on taking the 27-goal forward to Ibrox in the forthcoming window.

In the event Swansea do manage to bring in Clarke-Harris this summer, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser that would emerge within the club as a result…

Winner: Jamal Lowe

One player that could benefit from Clarke-Harris arriving at Swansea in the summer is Jamal Lowe, with the forward having been asked to try and shoulder a lot of the goal-scoring burden within the side alongside Andre Ayew this term. The 26-year-old has at times this term struggled for periods without goals and he went 17 games without one before his brace at Millwall.

The attacker has been asked to play upfront alongside Ayew for a lot of the campaign, rather than in his more natural wide attacking role. Therefore, were Swansea to bring in Clarke-Harris it would potentially enable him to feel less pressure that he has to be the main player to go-to for goals at times in the final third and would also free him up to play in his more natural role.

You could imagine Lowe and Clarke-Harris combining well together in the final third as he has been able to do on occasions with Ayew. It is a partnership that could well flourish certainly in the Championship if that is where Cooper’s side are still playing next term. Many fans of the Swans would certainly be excited by the prospect of the pair playing together.

Loser: Yan Dhanda

One player who could be negatively impacted by an arrival such as Clarke-Harris at Swansea is Yan Dhanda, with the attacker’s potential chances to play being even more limited as a result of another forward joining the club. The 22-year-old has already been finding game time hard to come by this term making just 13 starts.

The attacking midfielder’s last start came away at Luton Town and although he got an assist in that game for the winning goal, he was not able to keep his place with Lowe swiftly being restored to the starting line-up after that match. It, therefore, seems Dhanda’s chances of starting games as part of the attacking third options would be limited a lot if they have Lowe and Clarke-Harris to call upon.

Admittedly Dhanda could always be played further back in the midfield, but Cooper has not seemed to really view him as a starter in that kind of role. The 22-year-old needs to have a strong season next term, but any new arrival that comes in a forward or even midfield area of the pitch would potentially weaken his chances of doing that.