One winner and one loser at Swansea City as they wrap up deal for 22-year-old

Flynn Downes has signed a four year deal at Swansea City after arriving from Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee, the club announced today.

The 22-year-old midfielder is the Swans’ fifth addition of the summer and joins an enterprising midfield contingent, with new manager Russell Martin looking to instil his easy on the eye possession based style of play.

Martin’s first game in charge saw the club begin the 2021/22 season with a 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers, not the ideal start in attempting to backup their run to the play-off final last term. The former Milton Keynes Dons manager’s style will take time to implement and master but recruiting players to that philosophy will smoothen the process, Downes is certainly one of them.

As Martin passes judgement on the squad and whether they are capable on fitting into his plans, Downes’ addition increases the competition for places, seeing some of the current roster’s future at the club unclear.

Here, we will take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser from Flynn Downes’ arrival at the Liberty Stadium…

Winner: Matt Grimes

Keeping hold of captain midfield maestro Matt Grimes is key to Swansea’s play-off push this season, and the addition of Downes definitely takes some weight off of his shoulders in a ball progression and creative sense.

Downes has been one of the classiest midfielders in League One for the past two seasons, so much so that his reputation has only increased in the most desperately poor Ipswich Town side we have seen this century.

With the Swans now expected to play the ball out from the back, giving the ball to someone you trust is crucial for Grimes and will only help the fluidity of their play improve.

If anything will convince Grimes to stay put, it will be upgrades to his supporting cast and signs of ambition from the club.

Loser: Jay Fulton

Swansea stalwart Jay Fulton is likely to see his playing time cut due to Downes’ arrival.

The all action midfielder was sent off in the 2020/21 play-off final against Brentford and missed the opening game of the season as a result. The ban means he will also miss the next two games, already playing catchup to impress the new manager.

Downes has the opportunity to get his feet under the table, showcase his abilities to Martin in the next two outings and demonstrate why he should be a key starter moving forward, potentially displacing Fulton’s spot in the side.

The 27-year-old’s robust style does not suit the ball playing tactics of the new manager and therefore he will have to adapt quickly without the chance to prove himself on the pitch that other squad members possess.

