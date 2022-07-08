One winner and one loser at Swansea City as player seals West Ham move

West Ham United have completed the signing of Swansea City midfielder Flynn Downes, as confirmed via the Premier League club’s official site.

The 23-year-old has penned down a five-year deal with the ambitious top-tier outfit, with the Hammers possessing the option of extending his deal by an extra year.

The technically gifted, who joined Swansea from Ipswich Town last summer, featured 37 times in the league last season, proving to be an integral first-teamer under Russell Martin’s stewardship.

With Premier League football around the corner for the exciting midfielder, the West Ham fan will be eager to make an impression during pre-season and bolster his chances of seeing regular game time next year.

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser at Swansea following the midfielder’s departure for the top flight…

One winner – Jay Fulton

It is more than likely that the Swans will reinvest some of the regenerated fees to find a Downes replacement, but initially, this news is something that could bolster Jay Fulton’s chances of first-team inclusion next season.

Unable to play much of a part last season, Russell Martin spoke highly of the professionalism he showed when not seeing too much football.

A player that has shown he can thrive within a possession-based style of play with the Swans before, Fulton may be afforded a chance ahead of the new campaign.

An intelligent and relentless midfield operator, Fulton certainly has the desired attributes to come back in and thrive at Swansea.

One loser – Matt Grimes

Matt Grimes and Downes developed an excellent working partnership last season, with the defensive midfield duo consistently on the same wavelength.

Both good technicians and both full of desire out of possession, the connection that the pair developed throughout last season was there for all to see.

It now appears that Joe Allen could be brought in as an imminent replacement for the here and now, with there certainly being scope for Grimes to thrive next to the experienced Wales international.