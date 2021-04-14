One winner and one loser at Sunderland if they miss out on potential Wolves agreement this summer

Sunderland are set to have some big decisions to make during the summer transfer window.

Much will depend on how the club fare in their battle to secure promotion to the Championship this term, with Tuesday night’s defeat against Wigan Athletic meaning that they now face an uphill battle to avoid the play-offs.

That means that whatever happens in the coming weeks could have a big impact on their transfer activity.

Reports from the Sunderland Echo have linked the Black Cats with a permanent move for Dion Sanderson this summer following an impressive loan spell at the Stadium Of Light.

If they are to sign the Wolves player they’ll need to beat competition from the likes of arch rivals Newcastle United who are also said to be keen.

It could be tricky to strike a deal for the centre-back, but who will feel the impact if Sanderson doesn’t sign for Sunderland again this summer?

We take a look at one winner and one loser from missing out on a deal.

Think you’re a big Sunderland fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out<strong>

1 of 18 What year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1880 1881 1882

Winner – Ollie Younger

The young defender could directly benefit as a result of Dion Sanderson not joining the club.

Younger has dipped his toe in the first team water so far this term and will be hoping that next year is the one where he can really start to establish himself in Lee Johnson’s squad.

That task will be much easier without a player like Sanderson in his way, and so I’m sure that the youngster will be quietly hoping that a deal doesn’t happen.

Loser – Lee Johnson

I don’t think that this needs much explaining.

If Dion Sanderson chose not to come back to Sunderland next term there’s no doubt that Johnson would be feeling the effects as he looked to build a solid defence next term.

Without the Wolves man the chances are that the Black Cats will need to enter the transfer market for an equally influential player to replace him.