Sunderland are one of two Championship sides that are interested in signing Ethan Galbraith this summer, according to Manchester World.

As well as the Black Cats, Stoke City are also said to be interested in signing the Manchester United midfielder, but both face competition from Premier League side Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at League Two side Salford City, but is coming to the end of his contract at his parent club and the report adds Man United are likely to let the midfielder leave.

As we wait to see how this develops, we have looked at one winner and one loser at Sunderland should the club sign the Manchester United man this summer.

Who would benefit from Galbraith joining Sunderland?

Winner: Ethan Galbraith

If the midfielder manages to secure a transfer to Sunderland this summer, then he is surely the winner of this deal.

The 21-year-old is still in the early part of his career, and his time away from Manchester United has seen him have loan spells at Doncaster Rovers and Salford City, so for him to get a move to the Stadium of Light would be a big upgrade in his career.

It seems that a future at Manchester United doesn’t look likely, so the next best thing for the Northern Irishman would be to go to a side where he is going to play and develop more.

At Salford, Galbraith has shown the quality that many players who have come through the Man United academy have. He is very tidy on the ball and is a midfielder who loves to control the game with the ball at his feet.

Who would work under a manager who has plenty of experience and advice to give to young players as shown this season, young players at Sunderland have flourished under Tony Mowbray’s guidance.

Who doesn't benefit if Sunderland sign Galbraith?

Loser: Elliot Embleton

Naturally, if a player arrives at a club, there is bound to be a player that you could consider to be the one who doesn’t benefit from the deal.

In this case, it could be midfielder Elliot Embleton. The 24-year-old came through the ranks at the club, and despite having a good season last season in League One, Embleton has struggled this season.

The midfielder has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter in the team, and that has been due to injuries during the campaign. So, if Sunderland were to add a player like Galbraith this summer, it could make it much harder for Embleton.

Sunderland already have options in the middle of the park, and if they were to add more, then a player like Embleton would not be cast aside but could find himself further down the pecking order.

Therefore, Embleton could be considered to be worse off if this deal were to happen this summer.