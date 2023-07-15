Ross Stewart's Sunderland future remains a speculative topic as the summer transfer window moves on.

With only twelve months left on his contract, both Stoke City and Luton Town are said to be interested, while manager Tony Mowbray's recent admission will not give supporters too much optimism, either.

When quizzed upon the Scotsman's situation, Mowbray confessed that he doesn't know where he will be playing his football next season, which provides the Mackems with anything but ideal preparation heading into the upcoming campaign.

Make no mistake about it, losing Stewart would come as a significant blow for Sunderland, and though injuries restricted the 26-year-old from playing in all but 10 of the club's Championship fixtures last term, 10 strikes and the averaging of a goal every 104 minutes, it is no surprise to see courtship emerging in his signature.

As an ultimatum awaits upon Stewart's Sunderland future, we have analysed one winner and one loser if he does indeed depart the Stadium of Light this summer.

Who would benefit at Sunderland from Ross Stewart's departure?

Winner: Luis Semedo

If Stewart leaves the club, it could open the door of opportunity to young summer signing Semedo, who made the move from Portugese giants Benfica last month.

A regular goalscorer in youth football, Semedo is untested within the senior game and appears very much a long-term investment from Sunderland, although in the event of Stewart's departure, a vote of faith from Mowbray may arrive earlier than expected.

That is not necessarily to say he would be the natural heir to the throne, and Sunderland would more than likely bring in a replacement striker, but it could just afford Semedo an extra chance to prove himself in English football during his first season with the club.

Nonetheless, he will have big boots to fill at some stage.

Who would lose out at Sunderland from Ross Stewart's departure?

Loser: Jack Clarke

Ironically enough, Clarke himself has also been strongly linked with a move this summer amid firm interest from newly-promoted Premier League outfit Burnley, but if he remains at Sunderland and Stewart does not, then it is hard to think of a player in the squad who will be more negatively impacted.

Clarke enjoyed a true breakout campaign last term by scoring 11 times and laying on a further 12 assists across all competitions, all the while managing to strike up a real understanding with Stewart when he was actually on the pitch.

The creative winger assisted four of Stewart's total nine open play goals, and one can only imagine how much higher that tally had been if Stewart was not so unfortunate on the injury front.

And that partnership could well have even guided a shock return to the Premier League for Sunderland, with few- if any- second-tier backlines capable of stopping the two in tandem when they are both at their very best.

Instead, Clarke may have to adapt to life without Stewart if he stays at the club, and hopefully strike up an equally lethal and more sustained, long-term partnership with whoever comes in as a replacement.