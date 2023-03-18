Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray is eyeing a Stadium of Light reunion with one of his former Blackburn Rovers players this summer.

That is according to Football Insider, who report that the Black Cats are keen to snap up Blackburn midfielder Bradley Dack this summer.

Dack's current deal at Ewood Park is due to expire this summer, although both he and the club hold an option to extend his stay in Lancashire for a further 12 months.

Here at Football League World, we first discussed Sunderland's potential interest in Dack this summer way back in November, when we exclusively revealed that the Black Cats were waiting to find out Blackburn Rovers' stance on the 29-year-old's future.

With all of the above in mind, then, below, we've looked at one potential winner and one potential loser at Sunderland if indeed the club strike an agreement for the Blackburn man.

Winner: Tony Mowbray

The Black Cats boss himself simply has to be viewed as a big winner if the club do end up signing Bradley Dack this summer.

The Football Insider report mentioned above clearly states that the Sunderland gaffer is a big admirer of Bradley Dack, and you can't help but feel he is the driving force behind this deal.

Indeed, in recent years, Sunderland have opted for younger players that can be re-sold in future for profit, but Dack would represent a slight shift from that, and it has Mowbray written all over it.

Mowbray was, of course, in charge at Ewood Park when Blackburn signed Dack from Gillingham back in 2017 and has seen first hand the talent that the midfielder possesses.

Loser: Elliot Embleton

Naturally, as a player that plays a similar midfield role to Dack, Elliot Embleton could be considered a potential 'loser' if a deal to bring him to the Stadium of Light has agreed.

Embleton obviously came through the ranks at the club and had a good campaign in League One last season, however, if Dack were to arrive, that's even more competition for the 23-year-old.

Sunderland already have Alex Pritchard on their books and although Dack coming in wouldn't mean the end of Embleton's career at the club by any stretch, it would likely impact his minutes.

Whether he would be coming off in games earlier, or rested more often with Dack starting we don't know, but the potential for the deal to impact his playing time is certainly there.

As such, Embleton can be considered a potential loser as part of this deal.