Championship side Sunderland are interested in signing Swansea City striker Liam Cullen this summer, according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Swansea first team, becoming an important player under manager Russell Martin.

Cullen has had his best run in the first team, appearing 27 times for the Swans, scoring eight goals in the league. The striker is still under contract at the Welsh club until the summer of 2024, and the club also have a one-year option to extend.

As we wait to see if this deal happens in the summer, we have looked at one winner and one loser at Sunderland should the club complete this deal.

Who would benefit at Sunderland if they signed Liam Cullen?

Winner: Ross Stewart

If Sunderland did sign Cullen or any type of striker in the summer transfer window, then it would surely be for the benefit of Ross Stewart.

The Scotsman has been a crucial player for Sunderland for a while now, and his importance to the team has been shown in the second half of this campaign, with him missing through injury.

Before his injury, the 26-year-old scored 10 goals in just 13 appearances and was the Wearsiders' main outlet for goals.

Therefore, if Sunderland do bring in a new centre-forward, this would relieve the burden on Stewart when he returns next season.

There has been transfer interest in Stewart before, but with his injury this season that may be put on the back burner. However, if that interest remains then surely bringing in a new centre-forward could also be a benefit to Stewart in terms of him being allowed to move on this summer.

Bringing in a new striker to play with Stewart could be exactly what Sunderland need next season and would add more quality to the top end of the pitch, that is likely to be without Amad Diallo.

Who wouldn't benefit from Sunderland signing Liam Cullen?

Loser: Leon Dajaku

Leon Dajaku is probably a forgotten man at the Stadium of Light; the forward is still on the books at the Championship club despite hardly featuring for the first team.

The 22-year-old made 10 appearances for Sunderland this season, with the majority of them being substitute appearances. He was sent on loan in the January transfer window to Switzerland's St. Gallen, where he’s played 11 times and is yet to score for the club.

Dajaku played a role in Sunderland’s promotion last season, but with the players that came through the door in the summer and January, the attacker found himself down the pecking order.

Therefore, with Sunderland’s performances this season and the potential arrival of a new striker, it seems Dajaku’s Sunderland career may soon be over. The 22-year-old has one year remaining on his deal at the Stadium of Light, and you may expect the club to try and cash in on him this summer.