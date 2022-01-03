One winner and one loser at Sunderland if club seal six-figure deal for 19-year-old

Sunderland will be looking to push on in League One in the coming months under the guidance of Lee Johnson after making an incredibly encouraging start to the season.

Currently second in the third-tier standings, the Black Cats will unquestionably fancy their chances of finally sealing a return to the Championship later this year.

However, in order to have the best chance of achieving this particular goal, Sunderland may need to bolster their squad in the current transfer window.

A report from Football Insider today has suggested that the Black Cats are currently closing in on sealing a deal for Trai Hume after submitting a bid believed to be in the region of £200k for the Linfield defender.

Providing that Sunderland seal a deal for the 19-year-old, Hume’s arrival could have a knock-on effect on some of the club’s players.

Here, we have decided to take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Sunderland if the club secure Hume’s services in the coming weeks…

Winner: Carl Winchester

Carl Winchester has been tasked with providing cover at right-back on numerous occasions this season due to a lack of options in this particular position.

The 28-year-old could potentially benefit from Hume’s arrival as he will be allowed to focus on making a difference in the heart of midfield.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.84 in the third-tier, Winchester will be confident in his ability to push on at this level when he eventually makes his return from injury.

Loser: Ethan Kachosa

Providing that Sunderland are able to get a deal over the line for Hume, this particular move could have a negative impact on Ethan Kachosa.

Since joining the club last year, the right-back has been used predominantly by the Black Cats at Under-23 level as he has made 8 appearances in the Premier League 2 Division 2.

Quiz: 30 questions about Sunderland’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 When did Josh Maja make his debut for Sunderland? 2016 2017 2018 2019

Yet to feature for Sunderland’s senior side in the third-tier, Kachosa is likely to fall further down the pecking order at the Stadium of Light if Hume arrives.

In order to keep Kachosa’s career on track, the Black Cats may find it beneficial to loan him out to a team in a lower division this month who are willing to provide him with the opportunity to play regular first-team football.