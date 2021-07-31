One winner and one loser at Sunderland if agreement to sign Premier League forward is finalised

Sunderland are reportedly interested in a loan deal to sign Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison, according to the Northern Echo.

Jebbison made four appearances in total for Sheffield United’s first-team last season, as the Blades were relegated from the Premier League.

The 18-year-old made his senior debut for the Blades against Crystal Palace, before netting his first goal in senior football for Sheffield United, as he found the back of the net against Everton at Goodison Park in May 2021.

Sunderland are rumoured to be keen on signing Jebbison on a temporary basis ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, as they look to strengthen their attacking options this summer.

The Black Cats narrowly missed out on promotion into the Championship last season, as they were beaten by Lincoln City in their play-off semi-final.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Sunderland if they were to finalise a deal to sign Jebbison on loan for the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

Winner: Aiden McGeady

The Sunderland winger would be the winner from any potential agreement for Jebbison, as it would give him the striker he needs to finish off the chances he creates.

McGeady struck up an impressive partnership with Charlie Wyke last season, with the Irishman chipping in with 17 assists in all competitions last term, with Wyke netting 30 goals in total for Lee Johnson’s side.

But with Wyke having left the club in favour of a move to Wigan Athletic, Sunderland need another striker on their books ahead of the new League One campaign.

Jebbison will be eager to make a name for himself in senior football, and a move to the Stadium of Light could present him with the ideal opportunity to do just that.

With players with the creative ability that McGeady has, signing Jebbison could be a recipe for success for Sunderland, as they look to return to the second-tier of English football this term.

Loser: Benjamin Kimpioka

Kimpioka would be the loser if Sunderland added another striker to their ranks this summer, as it would only push him even further down Lee Johnson’s plans.

The youngster has made 14 appearances in total for the Black Cats’ first-team, but has found regular minutes hard to come by in recent seasons, with Kimpioka spending part of the 2020/21 campaign on loan with Torquay United.

It seems unlikely that Sunderland would sign Jebbison on loan, only to put him on the substitutes bench, so you would imagine that he’d come in to replace Charlie Wyke, which would limit Kimpioka’s game time even further moving forwards.