One winner and one loser at Sunderland as club strike high-profile transfer agreement

Sunderland have had an extremely busy few days, with the club still on the lookout for a new manager after they dismissed Lee Johnson.

Despite such a big decision, it’s still not been the biggest story surrounding the Black Cats in recent days, after they managed to secure a deal to bring Jermain Defoe back to the club.

The striker has a real connection with the area after his previous spell and it’s hoped he will be able to fire the Wearside outfit to promotion back to the Championship.

And, here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser from this deal…

Winner: Sunderland Football Club

It’s hard to pinpoint just one winner from this transfer, so you have to say Sunderland as a whole football club are the winners.

Defoe’s arrival has already attracted nationwide attention and you would expect bigger crowds will follow. More importantly, they will benefit on the pitch too, as they are lacking depth and quality up top but the former England man will help.

It really does seem like the perfect transfer from Sunderland’s perspective with everyone excited to see how it will play out.

Loser: Lynden Gooch

Due to the lack of options the new manager will have, there isn’t really a striker who is going to miss out.

So, the loser from this instance could be one of the wide or attacking players as Defoe’s arrival may result in a system change, although that’s hard to predict without knowing the next manager.

But, with Ross Stewart flying, you would expect the duo to form a solid partnership. Therefore, with a host of wide men at the club, Lynden Gooch is going to struggle to get near the team as a result, but those chances would increase if the Black Cats played 4-2-3-1.