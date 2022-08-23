One winner and one loser at Stoke City if Potters are able to strike agreement with Brighton

Stoke City are edging closer to agreeing a permanent deal for Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Matt Clarke, as per an exclusive Football league World report.

The 25-year-old has excelled in the Championship during recent loan spells with West Brom and Derby County and this would certainly represent a coup if they can agree a deal.

Clarke is seemingly nowhere near Graham Potter’s first-team plans at Brighton as things stand, with a permanent Championship move perhaps the next best step for the young defender.

Here, we take a look at one winner and oner loser at Stoke should they go on and sign Clarke…

One winner – Michael O’Neill

Michael O’Neill will achieve balance within his backline with the addition of Clarke, with the left-footed central defender a player who will bring a number of different attributes to the table.

Dominant in both his aerial and ground duels, the 25-year-old is also very competent with the ball at his feet and is an excellent progressor of the ball.

With the likes of Ben Wilmot and Connor Taylor putting in good displays thus far in Stoke colours, Clarke would slot in as a left-sided centre-back one would think.

One loser – Aden Flint

The addition of yet another central defender would likely leave Aden Flint even further down the pecking order.

The towering centre-back has already been confined to bench duties, so if a player as talented as Clarke arrives, then it almost seems certain that he will see even fewer minutes.

Stoke also have Harry Souttar to welcome back later this season, meaning competition levels within the defensive department are likely to be very high at Stoke as the season progresses.