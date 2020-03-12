One winner and one loser at Stoke City as player continues to impress out on loan

Stoke City’s young defender Harry Souttar is thriving out on loan at Fleetwood Town this season in League One, with the towering Aberdeen born defender having really found his feet in the third division under Joey Barton.

Having made a total of 34 league appearances for the Cod Army, the 21-year-old has put on some solid showings for the Lancashire based outfit, averaging 5.4 aerial duels won per game, whilst also helping his loan side to conceding just 38 goals this season as a collective.

Souttar originally joined the Potters back in September 2016 from Dundee United as a promising youngster and has since spent time out on loan with the likes of Ross County and now Fleetwood as he continues to develop into a first team ready player ahead of next season.

Here, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Stoke City following Souttar’s strong showings this season….

Winner: Ryan Shawcross

Given the added cover that Souttar’s presence would provide the Potters, Shawcross is almost certain to be the main beneficiary of the youngster’s return, with the club captain still recovering from his recent injury setbacks.

A great servant to the club, Shawcross is very much heading towards the back end of his career, meaning that Stoke should ideally be lining up his eventual successor.

Souttar could ideally be mentored by Shawcross, with the defender knowing exactly what it takes to make the breakthrough at Stoke after arriving at the Bet365 Stadium as a youngster all those years ago.

In short, the cover that Souttar provides should allow Michael O’Neill to mange the amount of games that Shawcross is afforded as the veteran looks to get back to his best.

Loser: Nathan Collins

After breaking through from the club’s relatively successful academy system, Collins would in theory be the main loser of Souttar’s return to the club next season, with the teenager having only been afforded 11 appearances this term.

Comfortable at playing out from the back, Collins represents a young player who at times can play himself into trouble when put under exerted pressure from the opposition.

Given that Souttar has more experience at playing at a professional level, he should in theory slot in ahead of Collins in the defensive pecking order next term.

A similar loan spell to that of Souttar’s could well beckon for Collins next term as he seeks to make the grade at first team level for the Potters.